Parole recommended for California follower of Charles Manson

This March 13, 2020, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel. A California parole panel recommended her release for the first time, Thursday, May 26,2022. Krenwinkel, 74, was previously denied parole 14 times for the slayings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people in 1969. The next night, Krenwinkel helped kill grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California parole panel has recommended the release of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel.

The panel acted Thursday, more than five decades after she and other followers of the cult leader terrorized the state.

She wrote “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Krenwinkel helped kill pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people in 1969.

She helped kill grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary the next night.

The parole recommendation for the 74-year-old will likely go to Gov. Gavin Newsom before year’s end.

He has previously rejected parole recommendations for other followers of Manson, who died in prison in 2017.

