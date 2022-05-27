Several rounds of storms before a beautiful Memorial Day weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will slide through the Carolinas over the next 24 hours bringing several rounds of showers and storms before providing us with a beautiful Memorial Day weekend! A morning round of storms will move offshore just to be followed by more scattered showers and storms off and on through the afternoon and early evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible today. The bulk of the rain will be finished by mid evening before the cold front moves through overnight. Sunshine returns along with dry weather for our Saturday as we start out our Memorial Day weekend. No rain is in the forecast Saturday or Sunday with only a small chance on Memorial Day. Highs will climb to near 90 degrees by Monday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms. High 83.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 90.

