SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Several rounds of storms before a beautiful Memorial Day weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will slide through the Carolinas over the next 24 hours bringing several rounds of showers and storms before providing us with a beautiful Memorial Day weekend! A morning round of storms will move offshore just to be followed by more scattered showers and storms off and on through the afternoon and early evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible today. The bulk of the rain will be finished by mid evening before the cold front moves through overnight. Sunshine returns along with dry weather for our Saturday as we start out our Memorial Day weekend. No rain is in the forecast Saturday or Sunday with only a small chance on Memorial Day. Highs will climb to near 90 degrees by Monday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms. High 83.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 90.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have released a video and pictures of...
Police release video of suspect sought in fatal robbery at N. Charleston business
It happened at the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Old Trolley Road where officers...
Three people in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
The Goose Creek Police Department responded to Mevers School of Excellence Wednesday morning...
Coroner identifies victim found in school parking lot
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Showers & Thunderstorms Friday!
VIDEO: Thursday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Thursday evening weather forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday afternoon forecast