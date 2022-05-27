SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Spoleto Festival kicks off its 46th season

America’s premier performing arts festival, the Spoleto Festival, is making its return to the...
America’s premier performing arts festival, the Spoleto Festival, is making its return to the city. After two years of restrictions from COVID-19, the Spoleto Festival is back in full swing for its 46th season.(Live 5 News)
By Anna Harris
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - America’s premier performing arts festival, the Spoleto Festival, is making its return to the city. After two years of restrictions from COVID-19, the Spoleto Festival is back in full swing for its 46th season.

Starting on Friday, attendees can witness the sights and sounds of Spoleto, Italy in downtown Charleston through opera, theater, dance and a variety of music performances. These all take inspiration from the Festival of Two Worlds, which was originated in Spoleto, Italy.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg believes an increase in exposure to the arts is beneficial to the community.

“A connection with the universal, a connection with God, with the spirit,” Tecklenburg said. “Art does that for our community and when you bring so much of it together in such a comprehensive way, it can really uplift us personally and uplift the community as well.”

This year, the festival is in new hands under general director Mena Mark Hanna.

Tecklenburg elaborates on what the audience has to look forward to at the festival.

“An amazing lineup of artistic endeavors from dance to opera, to jazz to symphony, to chamber music to visual arts,” Tecklenburg said. “It’s the world’s most comprehensive arts festival in the world right here in Charleston.”

The Spoleto Festival will take place from May 27 through June 12.

To find tickets or check out the schedule, visit the Spoleto Festival USA website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have released a video and pictures of...
Police release video of suspect sought in fatal robbery at N. Charleston business
It happened at the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Old Trolley Road where officers...
Three people in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
The Goose Creek Police Department responded to Mevers School of Excellence Wednesday morning...
Coroner identifies victim found in school parking lot
The North Charleston Police Department say a 42-year-old man has been arrested for a killing in...
Investigators arrest murder suspect after victim’s body found at hotel room

Latest News

The evening’s riot happened just five days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Security guard sues City of Charleston and mayor after getting injured in 2020 riot
In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 elementary school students and...
Elementary schools not all covered by full-time SROs in Charleston Co.
To wrap up National Stroke Awareness Month, stroke survivor Milly Pierson shared some potential...
Stroke survivor spreads awareness about early stroke warning signs
Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man who died following a crash involving multiple...
Coroner identifies man killed in multi-vehicle collision in Berkley County