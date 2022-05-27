SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stroke survivor spreads awareness about early stroke warning signs

By Molly McBride
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - To wrap up National Stroke Awareness Month, stroke survivor Milly Pierson shared some potential early warning signs of a stroke.

In South Carolina, nearly three thousand people died from strokes in 2020 according to recent CDC data.

Numbness, tingling, speech slurring and excessive migraines could all be warnings of an oncoming stroke, Pierson said.

“Prevention is key, because you never know what’s going on. And as the person you’ll never see it. The other person in front of you will see the effects of it but not you,” Pierson said.

Almost 13 years ago, Pierson’s husband noticed that her face was drooping. He recognized the symptom partially because his father passed away as a result of a stroke and immediately called 911.

Doctors said calling 911 instead of driving to the hospital saved her life.

Pierson now works as a Dispatched Patient Care Tech at Trident Medical Center. She said that seeing stroke patients come through the hospital can be difficult because she knows the pain they are going through first hand.

“It’s hard to see patients that had a stroke and didn’t do as well as I am doing, so it’s rough sometimes,” Pierson said.

She said talking about her stroke experience is difficult, but it is worth it to be able to spread awareness about stroke-safety to others.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have released a video and pictures of...
Police release video of suspect sought in fatal robbery at N. Charleston business
It happened at the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Old Trolley Road where officers...
Three people in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
The Goose Creek Police Department responded to Mevers School of Excellence Wednesday morning...
Coroner identifies victim found in school parking lot
The North Charleston Police Department say a 42-year-old man has been arrested for a killing in...
Investigators arrest murder suspect after victim’s body found at hotel room

Latest News

The evening’s riot happened just five days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Security guard sues City of Charleston and mayor after getting injured in 2020 riot
In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 elementary school students and...
Elementary schools not all covered by full-time SROs in Charleston Co.
America’s premier performing arts festival, the Spoleto Festival, is making its return to the...
Spoleto Festival kicks off its 46th season
Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man who died following a crash involving multiple...
Coroner identifies man killed in multi-vehicle collision in Berkley County