Stroke survivor spreads awareness about early stroke warning signs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - To wrap up National Stroke Awareness Month, stroke survivor Milly Pierson shared some potential early warning signs of a stroke.

In South Carolina, nearly three thousand people died from strokes in 2020 according to recent CDC data.

Numbness, tingling, speech slurring and excessive migraines could all be warnings of an oncoming stroke, Pierson said.

“Prevention is key, because you never know what’s going on. And as the person you’ll never see it. The other person in front of you will see the effects of it but not you,” Pierson said.

Almost 13 years ago, Pierson’s husband noticed that her face was drooping. He recognized the symptom partially because his father passed away as a result of a stroke and immediately called 911.

Doctors said calling 911 instead of driving to the hospital saved her life.

Pierson now works as a Dispatched Patient Care Tech at Trident Medical Center. She said that seeing stroke patients come through the hospital can be difficult because she knows the pain they are going through first hand.

“It’s hard to see patients that had a stroke and didn’t do as well as I am doing, so it’s rough sometimes,” Pierson said.

She said talking about her stroke experience is difficult, but it is worth it to be able to spread awareness about stroke-safety to others.

