SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sumter Co. officials searching for runaway teen

Sumter Co. officials searching for runaway teen
Sumter Co. officials searching for runaway teen(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REMBERT, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen.

Paige Boone, 14, was last seen Thursday night leaving her home on Scotts Branch Road in Rembert. Deputies say she was seen getting into a black GMC Terrain.

Paige was last seen wearing gray pants, a white shirt and a green jacket. She’s described as 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call 911 or the SCSO at 803-436-2000.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have released a video and pictures of...
Police release video of suspect sought in fatal robbery at N. Charleston business
It happened at the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Old Trolley Road where officers...
Three people in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
The Goose Creek Police Department responded to Mevers School of Excellence Wednesday morning...
Coroner identifies victim found in school parking lot
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog

Latest News

The Department of Health and Environmental Control says they are aware of a “mass die-off” of...
Dead vultures in Charleston Co. test positive for avian flu, health officials say
Baby Formula Shortage Affecting WIC Program
BBB warns Midlands parents of baby formula scam
It’s the start of the Piccolo Spoleto festival and artists of all kinds are ready to showcase...
Marion Square is filled with over 60 visual artists for Piccolo Spoleto outdoor arts exhibit
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Marion Square is filled with over 60 visual artists for Piccolo Spoleto outdoor arts exhibit