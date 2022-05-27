SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Two 18-year-olds and a juvenile charged in Summerville apartment standoff

Corey Maurice Seabrook, 18, La’ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, 18, and a juvenile were charged with...
Corey Maurice Seabrook, 18, La’ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, 18, and a juvenile were charged with possession of a stolen firearm.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department has announced the charges being brought against the three suspects in a standoff at an apartment complex.

Corey Maurice Seabrook, 18, La’ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, 18, and a juvenile were charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Police responded to the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Old Trolley Road on Wednesday afternoon, where officers originally responded to a shooting.

At the scene, police attempted to find any suspects or victims but did not locate anyone. Neighbors told officers that one of the suspect’s apartments was possibly involved in the shooting, according to the incident report.

While waiting on more units to arrive, police say they saw shell casings near the apartment.

As backup arrived, officers knocked on the apartment several times and received no answer. Law enforcement surrounded the building, which began the standoff. Eventually, the people inside surrendered to the police.

A witness reportedly told officers that she was in the backyard with her children when she heard gunshots and saw someone carrying a firearm.

The witness claims she made eye contact with the individual holding the firearm but did not see them shoot.

Lt. Chris Hirsch says additional charges could be made as the investigation continues.

Both Seabrook and Bess were taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center.

SWAT, CID and others responded to the incident along with the Summerville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have released a video and pictures of...
Police release video of suspect sought in fatal robbery at N. Charleston business
It happened at the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Old Trolley Road where officers...
Three people in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
The Goose Creek Police Department responded to Mevers School of Excellence Wednesday morning...
Coroner identifies victim found in school parking lot
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog

Latest News

In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 elementary school students and...
Elementary schools not all covered by full-time SROs in Charleston Co.
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department released a video and pictures of the...
Police: Armed robber who killed employee arrested after 2nd robbery in less than 24 hours
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 59-year-old Jay Cook on 10...
Authorities arrest Charleston man accused of having sexual abuse material
Authorities say a 28-year-old North Charleston man is facing charges after a man was shot in...
Man facing charges after shooting near N. Charleston Walmart