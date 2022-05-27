Two 18-year-olds and a juvenile charged in Summerville apartment standoff

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department has announced the charges being brought against the three suspects in a standoff at an apartment complex.

Corey Maurice Seabrook, 18, La’ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, 18, and a juvenile were charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Police responded to the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Old Trolley Road on Wednesday afternoon, where officers originally responded to a shooting.

At the scene, police attempted to find any suspects or victims but did not locate anyone. Neighbors told officers that one of the suspect’s apartments was possibly involved in the shooting, according to the incident report.

While waiting on more units to arrive, police say they saw shell casings near the apartment.

As backup arrived, officers knocked on the apartment several times and received no answer. Law enforcement surrounded the building, which began the standoff. Eventually, the people inside surrendered to the police.

A witness reportedly told officers that she was in the backyard with her children when she heard gunshots and saw someone carrying a firearm.

The witness claims she made eye contact with the individual holding the firearm but did not see them shoot.

Lt. Chris Hirsch says additional charges could be made as the investigation continues.

Both Seabrook and Bess were taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center.

SWAT, CID and others responded to the incident along with the Summerville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.