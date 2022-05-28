SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2 dead, 3 missing after boating accident in Wilmington River

Two people are dead and three others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
Two people are dead and three others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington River Saturday morning.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann and Mariah Congedo
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead and three others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington River Saturday morning.

Chatham Emergency Services says the call came in around 10:30 Saturday morning to respond to a crash between two boats, who were traveling in opposite directions when they collided.

According to Chatham Emergency Services Chief Operations Officer Phil Koster, one boat had six people on board. Four were taken to the hospital. Two later died from their injures at the hospital. There are two other people still missing.

The other boat had three adult males on board. Two were taken to the hospital and one is still missing.

Divers are actively searching the water in the area of Wilmington River between Thunderbolt and the drawbridge is still closed.

It will be closed until further notice.

One boat has sunk and other is still on scene.

Koster urges people to be safe in boats and in cars this weekend specifically and take all safety precautions.

DNR and Chatham County Marine Patrol are leading the investigation.

WTOC will keep you updated as we get more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department released a video and pictures of the...
Police: Man accused in fatal shooting arrested after 2nd robbery in less than 24 hours
Some of those birds tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) caused by...
Dead vultures in Charleston Co. test positive for avian flu, health officials say
Police are investigating a report of two bodies found at a West Ashley self-storage business.
Police: 2 found shot to death at West Ashley business
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
Authorities say a 28-year-old North Charleston man is facing charges after a man was shot in...
Man facing charges after shooting near N. Charleston Walmart

Latest News

FAA: Pilot was only person on board in North Myrtle Beach plane crash
Police are investigating a report of two bodies found at a West Ashley self-storage business.
Police: 2 found shot to death at West Ashley business
Winston Hunter died in a drive-by shooting at his family's home in North on May 13,...
Sheriff to hold Sunday news conference on killing of 6-year-old boy
File image
SCDPS and law enforcement continue campaign encouraging drivers to buckle up
Johnathan X. Green, 19, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of burglary...
Police arrest 2 in attempted burglary of N. Charleston store