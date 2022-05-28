SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bucs Clinch First Big South Championship Berth Since 2000 Behind Sendziak’s Brilliance; High Octane Offense

Charleston Southern baseball
Charleston Southern baseball(Live 5 News)
By CSU Athletics
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Charleston Southern baseball took a no-no as a staff into the eighth frame and score in every inning but one to clinch a berth in the 2022 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship, marking the first appearance in the Championship game since 2000. The 11-4 victory at Truist Point was fueled by John Sendziak’s seven-plus innings of dominance on the hill.Charleston Southern (23-28) picked up right where they left off the previous day, plating three runs in the first frame Friday evening. Ajay Sczepkowski sparked the big frame with an absolute bomb to left in the second at-bat of the game. Hogan McIntosh would later come around to score on a wild pitch before Nick Rodriguez’s double down the line to right scored Ryan Waldschmidt. A fourth run came across in the second frame, as Austen Izzio used a ground ball to second to score Sam Low.

USC Upstate (35-21-1) found an answer in its half of the second, registering three runs without a hit. A wild pitch was responsible for the first run while two more runs came across with walks with the bases loaded. Connor Aldrich made the play of the tournament to get the Buccaneers out of the second, going arm-side at third to start a twin killer.

The Buccaneers followed the second with a run in the third, a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the third, an Aldrich sacrifice fly scored Waldschmidt while the fourth saw an Izzio single up the middle to plate Sczepkowski. It was the fifth that saw the two runs come across, as Aldrich’s single scored Rodriguez before a Connor Carter double returned the favor to Aldrich.

Tyrell Brewer came on in the seventh in pinch-hit form and was productive, scoring Hayden Harris with a sacrifice fly and the eighth featured McIntosh adding to the sacrifice fly count to score Sczepkowski. The Charleston Southern offense recorded doubles in five of the final six frames, speaking to the high octane offense the Bucs have displayed throughout the postseason.

USC Upstate recorded its first of two hits in the eighth, as Noah Myers hit a solo shot to left for the fourth run of the game for the Spartans. Charleston Southern matched the run with some insurance of its own in the ninth as Peyton Mills doubled on the line in right to score Rodriguez once more. John Sendziak (W, 1-1) recorded the win for Charleston Southern, coming on in the second and holding the Spartans to just two hits across 7.2 innings of work. Sendziak was the third pitcher used for Charleston Southern as the time he came on, but put things in his own hands, tossing an absolute gem of a game to fuel the Buccaneers while controlling the Spartan offense the whole night. Jacob Curry (L, 5-4) got the loss for USC Upstate after getting the start and going just one inning, being charged with four earned on four hits in 10 batters faced. Chase Matheny was charged with three earned and Al Holguin gave up one earned. Kevin Davis recorded the final two outs for USC Upstate out of the bullpen

“Another terrific team performance. John was outstanding in relief giving us 7+ innings. Aldy makes the web gem, play-of-the-game, in my opinion, to get us out of the 3rd inning when Upstate had some momentum,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. Offensively, Ajay puts us up early w/the solo home run, and the pack did exactly what it’s built and designed to do. It’s a quick turnaround for us tomorrow. So, we enjoy it tonight and come back out to tomorrow ready to have fun and compete.”

UP NEXTCharleston Southern earns a berth in the 2022 Ingles Big South Baseball Championships Saturday evening, broadcasted nationally, with the win as they await the winner of the final elimination game. First pitch is slated for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Truist Point.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department released a video and pictures of the...
Police: Armed robber who killed employee arrested after 2nd robbery in less than 24 hours
Some of those birds tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) caused by...
Dead vultures in Charleston Co. test positive for avian flu, health officials say
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have released a video and pictures of...
Police release video of suspect sought in fatal robbery at N. Charleston business
Authorities say a 28-year-old North Charleston man is facing charges after a man was shot in...
Man facing charges after shooting near N. Charleston Walmart
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract

Latest News

Charleston Uses Fast Start, Pooser’s Pitching To Top Elon, 6-1
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel’s season ends with 2-1 loss to Mercer in SoCon Tournament
Coastal Carolina baseball
Chants Fall to Troy, 6-4, at 2022 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship Tournament
The Citadel Football
The Citadel moves season opener to Thursday night