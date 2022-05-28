Charleston Uses Fast Start, Pooser’s Pitching To Top Elon, 6-1

ELON, N.C. (May 27, 2022) – Top-seeded Charleston jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead and then rode an outstanding pitching performance from Trey Pooser to get past #6 Elon, 6-1, in Game 7 of the 2022 CAA Baseball Championship on Friday night at Latham Park.

The Cougars (37-18) will meet the loser of the winner’s bracket game between Hofstra and Northeastern at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Elon (27-28), which was playing its second game of the night, was eliminated from the tournament.

Pooser (5-2) held the Phoenix to one run on four hits over 7.1 innings while striking out seven. The junior right-hander retired 13 consecutive batters after giving up his lone run in the fourth. Closer William Privette retired the final five batters to seal the victory.

The Cougars tallied all of the runs they would need in the opening inning. Tyler Sorrentino lined a one-out single, moved up after a walk to Trotter Harlan, and was able to score from second on JT Marr’s fielder’s choice. Designated hitter Landon Choboy then launched a two-run homer to left, putting Charleston on top, 3-0. Luke Wood followed with a solo shot to right center, increasing the Cougars’ advantage to four.

Elon got on the board in the fourth. Luke Stephenson lined a leadoff double down the left-field line, advanced to third on a groundout, and came home on Will Vergantino’s sacrifice fly.

Charleston tacked on a run in the fifth when Harlan reached on a bunt to start the frame and eventually scored on a Luke Wood grounder. The Cougars got their final run in the eighth as Cam Dean laced a leadoff double and came home on Sam Cochrane’s sacrifice fly.

