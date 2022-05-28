SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Uses Fast Start, Pooser’s Pitching To Top Elon, 6-1

By CAA Athletics
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELON, N.C. (May 27, 2022) – Top-seeded Charleston jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead and then rode an outstanding pitching performance from Trey Pooser to get past #6 Elon, 6-1, in Game 7 of the 2022 CAA Baseball Championship on Friday night at Latham Park.

The Cougars (37-18) will meet the loser of the winner’s bracket game between Hofstra and Northeastern at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Elon (27-28), which was playing its second game of the night, was eliminated from the tournament.

Pooser (5-2) held the Phoenix to one run on four hits over 7.1 innings while striking out seven. The junior right-hander retired 13 consecutive batters after giving up his lone run in the fourth. Closer William Privette retired the final five batters to seal the victory.

The Cougars tallied all of the runs they would need in the opening inning. Tyler Sorrentino lined a one-out single, moved up after a walk to Trotter Harlan, and was able to score from second on JT Marr’s fielder’s choice. Designated hitter Landon Choboy then launched a two-run homer to left, putting Charleston on top, 3-0. Luke Wood followed with a solo shot to right center, increasing the Cougars’ advantage to four.

Elon got on the board in the fourth. Luke Stephenson lined a leadoff double down the left-field line, advanced to third on a groundout, and came home on Will Vergantino’s sacrifice fly.

Charleston tacked on a run in the fifth when Harlan reached on a bunt to start the frame and eventually scored on a Luke Wood grounder. The Cougars got their final run in the eighth as Cam Dean laced a leadoff double and came home on Sam Cochrane’s sacrifice fly.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department released a video and pictures of the...
Police: Armed robber who killed employee arrested after 2nd robbery in less than 24 hours
Some of those birds tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) caused by...
Dead vultures in Charleston Co. test positive for avian flu, health officials say
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have released a video and pictures of...
Police release video of suspect sought in fatal robbery at N. Charleston business
Authorities say a 28-year-old North Charleston man is facing charges after a man was shot in...
Man facing charges after shooting near N. Charleston Walmart
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract

Latest News

Charleston Southern baseball
Bucs Clinch First Big South Championship Berth Since 2000 Behind Sendziak’s Brilliance; High Octane Offense
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel’s season ends with 2-1 loss to Mercer in SoCon Tournament
Coastal Carolina baseball
Chants Fall to Troy, 6-4, at 2022 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship Tournament
The Citadel Football
The Citadel moves season opener to Thursday night