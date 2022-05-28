The Citadel moves season opener to Thursday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel’s season-opening football game at Campbell has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 1. The game will kick at 6 p.m. from Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

The schedule change marks the second-straight season the Bulldogs will open on a Thursday night. The Citadel opened the 2021 season on a Thursday at Coastal Carolina.

The Bulldogs will open their home season the following weekend, Sept. 10, against ETSU at 4 p.m.

Season tickets and mini plans for the 2022 season are currently on sale. Tickets can be purchased by stopping by the ticket office on the first floor of McAlister Field House or by calling 843-953-3746.

