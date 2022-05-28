SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘The Conjuring’ home sells for $1.5M, paranormal investigations continue

The "Conjuring" house has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the...
The "Conjuring" house has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public.(Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) - The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring” has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public.

The 18th-century home in Burrillville sold for $1.525 million on Thursday, far higher than the $1.2 million asking price.

“This purchase is personal for me,” buyer Jacqueline Nuñez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, told The Boston Globe. “It’s not a real estate development. It’s around my own beliefs.”

Nuñez and the couple who sold the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, jointly announced the sale on Facebook.

Nuñez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzens started. Guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours will resume and there will be livestreamed events. The Heinzens, who bought the home in 2019, will remain involved.

The movie wasn’t filmed at the home but was based on the experiences of a family that lived there in the 1970s.

Nuñez said she is not afraid of the house.

“I don’t believe the energy here is malevolent. Things will happen here that will startle me, but not harm me,” she said. “I look forward to experiencing things.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department released a video and pictures of the...
Police: Man accused in fatal shooting arrested after 2nd robbery in less than 24 hours
Some of those birds tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) caused by...
Dead vultures in Charleston Co. test positive for avian flu, health officials say
Police are investigating a report of two bodies found at a West Ashley self-storage business.
Police: 2 found shot to death at West Ashley business
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
Authorities say a 28-year-old North Charleston man is facing charges after a man was shot in...
Man facing charges after shooting near N. Charleston Walmart

Latest News

Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Texas school shooting
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Micah E. McElmurry, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his father at a rest stop.
Son arrested after shooting, killing father at rest stop, authorities say
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the...
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what’s right