Hot Memorial Day Weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will slide offshore this morning, behind it high pressure will build across the region today. Sunshine returns along with mainly dry weather. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon and evening as the sea breeze moves inland, most of us will stay dry. Highs this afternoon will approach 90 degrees. We stay near 90 degrees on Sunday with a small chance of a shower/storm as the sea breeze moves inland later in the day. Highs remain near 90 degrees on Memorial Day with a small chance of a shower/storm. Temperatures remain above normal for the remainder of the week with highs near 90 degrees. A cold front could approach our area on Friday, which would bring a higher chance of showers and storms.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 89, Low 70.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 90, Low 70

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 89, Low 71.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 89, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 91, Low 70.

