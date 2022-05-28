One injured in late-night West Ashley drive-by shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Deputies responded at about 10:15 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Cartwright Drive near Chuckwagon Road in the Ponderosa Community, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Witnesses told deputies the victim was standing outside a home when someone in a vehicle fired multiple shots before driving off.

Knapp said the victim suffered a minor gunshot wound to the leg and EMS took him to MUSC.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.