Police: 2 found dead at West Ashley business

Police are investigating a report of two bodies found at a West Ashley self-storage business.
Police are investigating a report of two bodies found at a West Ashley self-storage business.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say two bodies have been found at a self-storage property in West Ashley.

Police responded Saturday morning to the 2300 block of Ashley River Road to a report of two bodies on the property. The address corresponds to a self-storage facility.

Police have released few details but the investigation is ongoing.

An employee at the facility said the business would remain closed for the day.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identities of the two people.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police Central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

