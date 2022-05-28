SC Lottery
Police arrest 2 in attempted burglary of N. Charleston store

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man and woman Friday night in the attempted burglary of a discount store after a chase.

Johnathan X. Green, 19, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools; and Cherrie J. Ford, 22, is charged with second-degree burglary and failure to stop for blue lights and siren, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Police responded at approximately 11:41 p.m. Friday to the Family Dollar in the 3200 block of Ashley Phosphate Road where an alarm had activated, Jacobs said.

The first officer on the scene spotted a man with a backpack draped over his shoulder quickly appear from the far-left rear side of the building and immediately run away, police said.

“The officer pursued the suspect on foot down Industry Drive crossing Landmark Drive and observed the suspect get into a Ford Expedition that was backed into an open field with its lights on and the vehicle fled the scene,” Jacobs said.

Police say after a short chase, the vehicle pulled up to the front door of a home on Sentry Circle where the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran inside the home.

The passenger, later identified as Green, surrendered and was detained. Police entered the home and found the driver, who they identified as Ford, in an upstairs bedroom where she was arrested, Jacobs said.

“Green admitted that they were attempting to break into the business,” Jacobs said.

Jail records state a judge set Green’s bond at a total of $50,000 for his two charges and set Ford’s bond at a total of $45,000.

As of Saturday morning, both remained in Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

