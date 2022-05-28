SC Lottery
Police seeking to identify suspect sought in Charleston car break-in

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect sought in a car break-in case. The incident happened on May 23, 2022 on Cumberland Street.(CPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect sought in a car break-in case.

The incident happened on May 23, 2022 on Cumberland Street.

“Anyone with information is asked to call (843)743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective,” Charleston police said. “Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.”

