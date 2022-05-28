SC Lottery
SCDPS and law enforcement continue campaign encouraging drivers to buckle up

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) and local law enforcement are continuing their annual Buckle Up, South Carolina campaign.

Officials said the campaign aims to encourage and enforce safety belt usage in Sought Carolina. The special enforcement period will run from May 23, 2022, through June 5, 2022.

“The ‘100 Deadly Days of Summer’ kicks off Memorial Day weekend and it’s historically when we see an increase in the number of people killed on our roadways,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “SCDPS troopers and officers are urging motorists to buckle up and ensure every passenger is buckled up — whether driving close to home or taking a long summer road trip.”

This campaign goes along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national Click It or Ticket campaign.

During this time, law enforcement officers will be enforcing state seat belt laws.

“So far this year, 126 of the 238 people who have died in motor vehicle collisions (with access to seat belts) were not buckled up,” said SCHP Col. Chris Williamson. “The single most important action motorists can take is wearing their safety belts and properly restraining child passengers. Even in catastrophic crashes, this one action can mean the difference between surviving that crash and preventing serious injury or the loss of life.”

Officers will also focus on enforcing safety laws on commercial truck drivers.

“People often have the misconception that drivers of large trucks are safe because the vehicle is so much larger than passenger vehicles, but the statistics do not support that assumption,” State Transport Police Col. Dean Dill said. “Our truck drivers have a critical job transporting goods across our state and we want to ensure everyone gets home safely each night.”

