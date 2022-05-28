SC Lottery
Shelby Rogers fall in 3rd round at French Open

Shelby Rogers of the U.S. plays a shot against Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their third...
Shelby Rogers of the U.S. plays a shot against Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)(Michel Euler | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shelby Rogers run in Paris came to an end on Saturday morning.

The Lowcountry native lost in the 3rd round in straight sets to 20th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2.

It was the 3rd time in her career that Rogers reached the 3rd round at the French Open and the first time since she reached that point back in 2017. The year before she reached the quarterfinals.

Kasatkina has a tie to the Lowcountry as well as she was the winner of the Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island back in 2017.

This was the 9th time playing in the French Open for Rogers. She’ll now begin preparing for the 3rd major of the season at Wimbledon. She’s played at the All England club 5 times before and reached the 3rd round twice.

