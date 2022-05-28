Shelby Rogers fall in 3rd round at French Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shelby Rogers run in Paris came to an end on Saturday morning.

The Lowcountry native lost in the 3rd round in straight sets to 20th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2.

It was the 3rd time in her career that Rogers reached the 3rd round at the French Open and the first time since she reached that point back in 2017. The year before she reached the quarterfinals.

Kasatkina has a tie to the Lowcountry as well as she was the winner of the Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island back in 2017.

This was the 9th time playing in the French Open for Rogers. She’ll now begin preparing for the 3rd major of the season at Wimbledon. She’s played at the All England club 5 times before and reached the 3rd round twice.

