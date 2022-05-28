Sheriff to hold Sunday news conference on killing of 6-year-old boy

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff is expected to provide updates in the drive-by shooting that killed a child earlier this month.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell called a noon news conference for Sunday at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

A release from the sheriff’s office states Ravenell will discuss “important updates” in the drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old Winston Hunter of North.

The release does not provide further details about the updates.

Hunter died at the scene of the shooting at a home on McClain Street in the Woodford community on the evening of May 13. Deputies responded to the home where a passing vehicle opened fire at about 11:35 p.m, sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said. Hunter, who was inside the home, was shot and killed.

Investigators released surveillance footage showing a vehicle they were working to identify in the shooting on May 17. Deputies said the footage was captured by security cameras entering Highway 321 in Woodford within minutes of the shooting. The video appeared to show a silver or gray two-door sedan.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office identified Joshua Devon Pettus, 29, as a person of interest in the May 13 drive-by shooting in North that killed 6-year-old Winston Hunter. (OCSO)

Deputies named a person of interest in the shooting days later on May 20. They said 29-year-old Joshua Devon Pettus of Neeses was wanted for questioning in Hunter’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

