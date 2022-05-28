Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old from Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Huntersville.

David Jay Errico, 63, was last seen at an assisted living facility at 111 S. Church Street.

He was wearing khaki pants, a blue short-sleeve button-up shirt with a collar and dark tennis shoes.

Errico is described as a white male who is 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe possible destinations for Errico could be homeless shelters or community centers.

Anyone with information about Errico is asked to contact the Huntersville Police Department at 704-943-2405.

