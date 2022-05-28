Spoleto Festival expected to have over 40K ticket holders, bring $43M to economy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This year’s Spoleto Festival USA is expected to bring tens of thousands of people to downtown Charleston and bring millions to the economy.

Over the next two weeks, ticket holders are expected to pack theaters, like the Sottile Theater on King and George streets, for the 46th Spoleto Festival.

Organizers said they expect around 45,000 ticket holders over the course of the 17-day festival, showcasing performing arts from around the world.

They also said the festival brings in an estimated $43 million to the area’s economy due to visitors staying at hotels and visiting businesses.

For 2022, Spoleto is back at full strength for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, which canceled that year’s event. Event capacity was scaled down to 25% for last year’s festival.

Organizers said there’s plenty to see at this year’s festival.

“We have three operas this year, and they’re wildly beautiful,” Spoleto Festival USA spokesperson Jenny Ouellette said. “For people who love opera or people who are curious about opera. We have many dance performances. We have theater performances, Bluegrass in the Sistern Yard, Jazz in the Sistern Yard.”

The Spoleto Festival will run until June 12, and masks are required at all indoor performances.

