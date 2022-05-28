Vernon Dominates on Mound as RiverDogs Stymie Shorebirds 12-6

Charleston, SC - Austin Vernon struck out 11 batters and allowed just one run in 5.0 innings out of the bullpen as the Charleston RiverDogs handled the Delmarva Shorebirds by a 12-6 score on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The reigning Carolina League Pitcher of the Week improved his record to 6-0 and now has 55 strikeouts in 33.1 innings on the mound. The RiverDogs improved to 9-1 on the homestand.

The RiverDogs (30-13) had to overcome a pair of two-run deficits early in the contest. Each team scored two runs in the first inning and then Delmarva (15-28) moved back in front 4-2 after a throwing error by starting pitcher Daiveyon Whittle allowed two runs to score in the top of the third. This time, the RiverDogs answered with three runs to take the lead. Mason Auer evened the score with a two RBI triple and scored on Bobby Seymour’s sacrifice fly to put the home team on top 5-4.

The Shorebirds tied the game with a two-out single in the fourth inning from Mishael Deson. From that point forward, they were silenced by Vernon over the next 4.0 innings, allowing the offense to widen the gap. Vernon ended his night with six consecutive strikeouts.

Dawson Dimon’s RBI single in the bottom of the fourth gave the RiverDogs the lead for good. In the fifth, Oneill Manzueta opened the inning with a double and scored after two wild pitches from Carson Carter to make it 7-5.

Dimon struck again with a two-run double in the eighth inning, increasing the margin to 10-5. The final damage for the Dogs was done in the eighth, with three more runs crossing the plate. Dru Baker was hit by a pitch, stole second and third and beat a throw to the plate on Auer’s bouncer to short. Manzueta added to the lead with an RBI triple and then scored on a dropped throw error by first baseman Creed Willems.

Delmarva mustered one run in the ninth inning off of Aneudy Cortorreal. Deson did the damage with a run-scoring single. Whittle did not factor in the decision after allowing four runs, two earned, on five hits in 3.0 innings of work.

The RiverDogs collected 14 hits in the contest. Manzueta paced the squad with a 3-5 day that included a double triple, RBI and three runs scored. Baker, Dimon and Willy Vasquez each chipped in two hits to the cause. Dimon and Auer drove in three runs each. The RiverDogs hit two more triples in the game and increased their season total to 30, the most in Minor League Baseball.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs kicked off Memorial Day weekend with an impressive fireworks display made possible by REV Federal Credit Union. The fireworks were set off to a soundtrack of All-American music.

The teams will meet for the fifth installment of the series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Ben Peoples (1-2, 3.60) will start on the mound for the RiverDogs with RHP Dan Hammer (2-2, 5.76) taking the ball for the Shorebirds. The Run Charlie Run 5K presented by Fleet Feet of Charleston will take place in the afternoon before the game. Meanwhile, the RiverDogs are teaming with local animal shleters for a “Love All Dogs” adoption event.

