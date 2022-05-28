SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Kentucky mom, daughter held at gunpoint in robbery attempt

NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Ring Doorbell Camera caught the frightening moment when a woman and her daughter were held at gunpoint.

Marquitta Weathers and her one-year-old daughter were headed into their home Thursday when a man dressed in all black ran up to the two demanding everything.

FOX19 spoke with Weathers about what was going through her mind during the scary situation.

NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH

Covington Police are looking for the man in the video. They say if he is arrested, he will face armed robbery charges.

Authorities urge to call the Covington Police Department at 859-292-2222 if you have information that can help the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have released a video and pictures of...
Police release video of suspect sought in fatal robbery at N. Charleston business
It happened at the Bridge Pointe Apartment complex off of Old Trolley Road where officers...
Three people in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
The Goose Creek Police Department responded to Mevers School of Excellence Wednesday morning...
Coroner identifies victim found in school parking lot
The North Charleston Police Department say a 42-year-old man has been arrested for a killing in...
Investigators arrest murder suspect after victim’s body found at hotel room

Latest News

Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
The town of Mount Pleasant is about one month into a 90-day trial period for new noise...
Nearly 40 noise complaints in Mt. Pleasant’s first month of noise ordinance monitoring
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect sought...
Police seeking to identify suspect sought in Charleston car break-in
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people inside...
Deputies investigating after two people shot on St. Helena Island