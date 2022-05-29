SC Lottery
Agency: 1 dead, 7 injured in Oklahoma festival shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles southeast of Tulsa.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAFT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles southeast of Tulsa.

The agency reports that witnesses said an argument precluded the gunfire just after midnight. No one has been arrested.

OSBI says about 1,500 people attended the event and that members of the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office who were also in attendance immediately rendered aid to those who were shot.

The agency provided no other details including the conditions of the injured.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

