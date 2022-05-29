SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkeley wins 5-A state baseball championship with 3-1 victory over Ft. Mill

The Berkeley Stags beat Ft. Mill on Saturday to win their first ever state title in baseball
The Berkeley Stags beat Ft. Mill on Saturday to win their first ever state title in baseball(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in school history, Berkeley is a state champion in baseball.

The Stags beat Fort Mill at Blythewood on Saturday 3-1 to win the best-of-3 series two games to 1 and take the championship.

Miller McGuire threw a complete game gem on the mound giving up just 5 hits, 1 run with 1 strikeout and 1 walk on the day.

The Yellow Jackets would strike first scoring in the bottom of the 2nd to take an early lead. But Berkeley would answer in the bottom of the inning. Jackson Proctor hit a bases loaded double to score 2 runs followed by an RBI basehit by Mason Salisbury.

“I do this six and seven days a week for this one moment right here and it’s 19 years and you don’t know if you ever get this chance again.” head coach Landy Cox, in his 19th year with the team, said after the game. “I had a lady tell me one time we’re gonna do it, she told me that at church. I just I trusted God, I believe. Unbelievable”

“Since I got here my freshman year, we’ve been working for this moment and we finally got it in.” McGuire said. “I wouldn’t want to deal with anybody else besides this team right here.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a report of two bodies found at a West Ashley self-storage business.
Police: 2 found shot to death at West Ashley business
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department released a video and pictures of the...
Police: Man accused in fatal shooting arrested after 2nd robbery in less than 24 hours
Some of those birds tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) caused by...
Dead vultures in Charleston Co. test positive for avian flu, health officials say
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect sought...
Police release images in Charleston car break-in case

Latest News

VIDEO: Berkeley baseball wins 5-A state baseball championship
VIDEO: Berkeley baseball wins 5-A state baseball championship
Shelby Rogers of the U.S. plays a shot against Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their third...
Shelby Rogers fall in 3rd round at French Open
VIDEO: Philip Simmons holds Spring Game
VIDEO: Philip Simmons holds Spring Game
VIDEO: RiverDogs stay hot with 12-6 win over Delmarva on Friday
VIDEO: RiverDogs stay hot with 12-6 win over Delmarva on Friday