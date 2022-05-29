Berkeley wins 5-A state baseball championship with 3-1 victory over Ft. Mill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time in school history, Berkeley is a state champion in baseball.

The Stags beat Fort Mill at Blythewood on Saturday 3-1 to win the best-of-3 series two games to 1 and take the championship.

Miller McGuire threw a complete game gem on the mound giving up just 5 hits, 1 run with 1 strikeout and 1 walk on the day.

The Yellow Jackets would strike first scoring in the bottom of the 2nd to take an early lead. But Berkeley would answer in the bottom of the inning. Jackson Proctor hit a bases loaded double to score 2 runs followed by an RBI basehit by Mason Salisbury.

“I do this six and seven days a week for this one moment right here and it’s 19 years and you don’t know if you ever get this chance again.” head coach Landy Cox, in his 19th year with the team, said after the game. “I had a lady tell me one time we’re gonna do it, she told me that at church. I just I trusted God, I believe. Unbelievable”

“Since I got here my freshman year, we’ve been working for this moment and we finally got it in.” McGuire said. “I wouldn’t want to deal with anybody else besides this team right here.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.