Bucs Fall to Campbell 3-2 in Big South Championship

Charleston Southern baseball
Charleston Southern baseball
By CSU Athletics
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. – Charleston Southern baseball fell to Campbell in the 2022 Ingles Big South Baseball Tournament Saturday night, falling 3-2 in the if necessary game at Truist Point. After winning in the previous game to force the if necessary game, Campbell (39-17) used a Zach Neto two-run home run to left to take an early 2-0 lead in the first frame.

Charleston Southern would answer back in the third inning, as Ryan Waldschmidt laced a double to the wall to plate Tyrell Brewer and bring the Buccaneers to within one run.

The Fighting Camels would then answer back in the fifth as a squeeze play by Lawson Harrill was executed to score Tyler Halstead and again make the CSU deficit two runs.

Reid Hardwick was called on in the sixth frame with the bases loaded and would come up big with a ground ball on the infield to score Peyton Mills and bring the Bucs back to within a single run, but that would be as close as they would get.

The seventh frame saw Charleston Southern put a runner in scoring position in the form of Hayden Harris, but two different Campbell pitchers were called on to maneuver out of the jam and shut the door of the Buccaneers. Connor Yoder (L, 0-2) recorded the loss for Charleston Southern, tossing the first two innings and only surrendering the two earned on the home run. Yoder was able to pitch a clean second frame before handing it over to Jerry Couch in the third. Couch looked good as well, hurling four innings of one-run ball and keeping the Bucs withing striking distance. Kaleb Hill recorded the final six outs for the Bucs, keeping Campbell scoreless in the two frames. Aaron Rund (W, 5-1) gets the win for Campbell after getting the start and going 5.1 innings, giving up the two earned runs on 104 pitches. Jake Murray, Garret Kangas, Cade Kuehler and Cameron O’Brien all found work on the hill as well, keeping Charleston Southern off the board the rest of the way to see it out for the Fighting Camels.

UP NEXT The end of the 2022 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship run spells the end of the 2022 campaign for Charleston Southern. The season featured a team that reached the Big South Title game for the first time since 2000, playing its best ball all season at the right time.

