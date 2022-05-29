SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CofC’s Postseason Run Ends in CAA Semifinals

By CofC Athletics
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELON, N.C. --- The Northeastern Huskies pushed across five runs with two outs in the second inning and put the brakes on a late College of Charleston rally to end the top-seeded Cougars’ run in the 2022 CAA Championship with a 6-3 decision on Saturday afternoon at Latham Park.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: Northeastern 6, College of Charleston 3

Location: Elon, N.C. (Latham Park)

Records: Charleston (37-19), Northeastern (31-28-1)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Northeastern struck first in the top of the second, plating five runs on a bases-clearing double by Jeff Costello and a two-run shot off the bat of Corey DiLoretto.
  • The Huskies pushed the margin to 6-0 on an RBI single by Teddy Beaudet in the fifth.
  • Charleston fought back in the home half, cutting the deficit to 6-2 on a two-run single from Landon Choboy.
  • Senior Tanner McCallister continued the rally in the sixth with a solo homer to left that trimmed the margin to 6-3.

KEY COUGARS

  • Harlan reached base three times and delivered his second multi-hit game of the week with a double, a single, a walk and a run scored.
  • Choboy collected his third and fourth RBI in a 24-hour span with his two-run single in the fifth.
  • McCallister mashed his third homer of the season and seventh of his career.
  • Sam Cochrane and Joseph Mershon each drew a pair of walks while Mershon added a single in a 1-for-2 effort.
  • Freshman Cole Mathis allowed one run and scattered four hits across five and one-third innings out of the ‘pen to keep the Cougars within striking distance.
  • Reed Parris retired all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • With the setback, Charleston finishes the season as the final team eliminated before the championship round of the CAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
  • The Cougars stranded eight runners in scoring position and were limited to a 4-for-21 clip with men on base.
  • Northeastern scored all six of its runs with two outs.
  • Charleston plated at least two runs with two down for the 32nd time this season.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a report of two bodies found at a West Ashley self-storage business.
Police: 2 found shot to death at West Ashley business
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department released a video and pictures of the...
Police: Man accused in fatal shooting arrested after 2nd robbery in less than 24 hours
Some of those birds tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) caused by...
Dead vultures in Charleston Co. test positive for avian flu, health officials say
Carnival Cruises will no longer depart and return to Union Pier Terminal in Charleston starting...
South Carolina Ports announces end of Carnival Cruise contract
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect sought...
Police release images in Charleston car break-in case

Latest News

Charleston Southern baseball
Bucs Fall to Campbell 3-2 in Big South Championship
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
Fabulous Fifth Inning Helps RiverDogs Extend Winning Streak to Five
The Berkeley Stags beat Ft. Mill on Saturday to win their first ever state title in baseball
Berkeley wins 5-A state baseball championship with 3-1 victory over Ft. Mill
VIDEO: Berkeley baseball wins 5-A state baseball championship
VIDEO: Berkeley baseball wins 5-A state baseball championship