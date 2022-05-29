CofC’s Postseason Run Ends in CAA Semifinals
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELON, N.C. --- The Northeastern Huskies pushed across five runs with two outs in the second inning and put the brakes on a late College of Charleston rally to end the top-seeded Cougars’ run in the 2022 CAA Championship with a 6-3 decision on Saturday afternoon at Latham Park.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Northeastern 6, College of Charleston 3
Location: Elon, N.C. (Latham Park)
Records: Charleston (37-19), Northeastern (31-28-1)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northeastern struck first in the top of the second, plating five runs on a bases-clearing double by Jeff Costello and a two-run shot off the bat of Corey DiLoretto.
- The Huskies pushed the margin to 6-0 on an RBI single by Teddy Beaudet in the fifth.
- Charleston fought back in the home half, cutting the deficit to 6-2 on a two-run single from Landon Choboy.
- Senior Tanner McCallister continued the rally in the sixth with a solo homer to left that trimmed the margin to 6-3.
KEY COUGARS
- Harlan reached base three times and delivered his second multi-hit game of the week with a double, a single, a walk and a run scored.
- Choboy collected his third and fourth RBI in a 24-hour span with his two-run single in the fifth.
- McCallister mashed his third homer of the season and seventh of his career.
- Sam Cochrane and Joseph Mershon each drew a pair of walks while Mershon added a single in a 1-for-2 effort.
- Freshman Cole Mathis allowed one run and scattered four hits across five and one-third innings out of the ‘pen to keep the Cougars within striking distance.
- Reed Parris retired all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- With the setback, Charleston finishes the season as the final team eliminated before the championship round of the CAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
- The Cougars stranded eight runners in scoring position and were limited to a 4-for-21 clip with men on base.
- Northeastern scored all six of its runs with two outs.
- Charleston plated at least two runs with two down for the 32nd time this season.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.