Coroner IDs man and woman found shot at West Ashley business

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man and a woman who were found shot to death at a self-storage property in West Ashley.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Rodney Head, a 51-year-old male, and Sandra Stenersen, a 41-year-old female, both from the Charleston area, died from a gunshot wound.

Police responded shortly after noon Saturday to the 2300 block of Ashley River Road to a report of two bodies on the property.

The first officers on the scene found two victims who suffered apparent gunshot wounds, Lt. Corey Taylor said.

O’Neal says the incident is being investigated as “intimate partner violence.”

The Charleston Police Department is the investigating agency.

