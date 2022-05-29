Fabulous Fifth Inning Helps RiverDogs Extend Winning Streak to Five

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs scored eight runs on seven hits in the fifth inning to snap a scoreless tie and defeat the Delmarva Shorebirds 8-3 on Saturday in front of 4,316 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. With the victory, the RiverDogs improved to 10-1 on their current homestand.

The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the fifth inning as Ben Peoples and Dan Hammer went toe-to-toe for 4.0 innings. Peoples departed at that point, having recorded a career-high eight strikeouts in the effort. Hammer had limited the RiverDogs (31-13) to just one hit when Abiezel Ramirez doubled that total with a single to open the inning. Luis Leon followed by blasting a two-run home run, his third of the season, to start the onslaught. Freddvil Chevez worked a walk and Shane Sasaki bunted for a hit, causing Delmarva to go to the pen. Carson Williams greeted reliever Thomas Girard with a three-run blast to extend the lead to 5-0. Bobby Seymour added an RBI double and Oneill Manzueta an RBI single before the inning finally ended. 14 batters came to the plate in the stanza.

Delmarva (15-29) scored their only three runs of the night in the top of the sixth. Jonny Cuevas walked the first batter of the frame, Isaac Bellony, and then allowed a base hit to Isaac De Leon. The next batter, Trendon Craig, hit a line drive that just cleared the right field wall for his first home run of the season.

Cuevas bookended that inning with a pair of scoreless frames to earn his first win of the season. Sandy Gaston left the bases loaded in the ninth inning to close out the game with a a pair of scoreless, hitless innings on the hill.

The RiverDogs eight-hit attack was paced by Williams 2-4 effort with three runs batted in. Sasaki extended his hitting streak to 10 games, while Seymour and Oneill Manzueta each advanced theirs to seven games.

Ballpark Fun

During the game, the RiverDogs hosted a Love All Dogs adoption event with a focus on finding homes for senior dogs. Dorchester Paws, Berkeley Animal Center and Pet Helpers each brought several older dogs to the park for fans to adopt. The effort led to 10 dogs finding new homes. Everyone who adopted a dog at the game received free tickets to every Tuesday Dog Day game for the remainder of the season, an adoption gift bag from Woofgang Bakery and a complimentary vet exam and nail trimming from Charleston Harbor Vets.

The RiverDogs will aim for their first series sweep of the season in the final game of the homestand on Sunday evening. RHP JJ Goss (0-1, 3.13) of the RiverDogs meets RHP Conor Grady (2-3, 6.28) in a rematch of the pitching match-up in Tuesdays series-opener. As is the case for every Sunday game, parking is free and kids can run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m.

