Hot afternoon with pop-up showers and storms!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The heat continues today with temperatures near 90 degrees. A few isolated showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening as the sea breeze moves inland. Highs remain near 90 degrees on Memorial Day with a small chance of a shower/storm. Temperatures remain above normal for the remainder of the week with highs near 90 degrees. A cold front could approach our area on Friday, which would bring a higher chance of showers and storms.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 90, Low 70

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 90, Low 70.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 89, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 91, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 92, Low 72.

