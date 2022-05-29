‘I don’t really feel safe anymore:’ Conway police investigating homicide near CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened near Coastal Carolina University early Sunday.

A text alert from the school stated that officers from the Conway Police Department were in the area of the Coastal Club Student Living apartments, which is an off-campus residence off Highway 544.

Conway PD later said officers were called to the apartments at around 6 a.m. after reports of shots being fired. CCU also sent out a pair of text alerts after the incident.

It’s the third shooting reported at an off-campus apartment in just over a month, while an attempted armed robbery was also reported on campus earlier in April.

Students that spoke to WMBF News said they’re concerned about the growing trend.

“I don’t really feel safe anymore,” said Alisya Ford, a freshman at CCU. “I was safe and then I got followed and this whole shooting thing.”

Ford lives at the complex and said she was out walking her dog early Sunday when she spotted a police officer. Nothing stood out at the time, but police later confirmed the situation evolved into a homicide investigation.

Another student, Dana Coleman, said it was difficult to determine what was going on despite the pair of alerts from the school.

“It’s definitely a little bit concerning. Something must be really serious for them to still be out here for them to still be here,” she said. “Because the message I got from Coastal had a substantial amount of time apart.”

By around 3 p.m., CCU said police had cleared the scene.

Ford also said she’s seen enough violence in the area.

“I don’t want to continue to be here,” she said. “Especially when the crime rate is going up and I don’t want to walk outside, and something is happening and then I end up dead.”

As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, no suspect is in custody. However, authorities said that there is no threat to campus or the community at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

