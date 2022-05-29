SC Lottery
North Charleston townhouse fire displaces 7

Charleston County dispatchers received a 911 call about the fire at 3:28 a.m. Sunday at a townhouse on Big Ben Court.(North Charleston Fire Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an early-morning fire that damaged a townhouse.

Charleston County dispatchers received a 911 call about the fire at 3:28 a.m. Sunday at a townhouse on Big Ben Court, North Charleston Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh said.

“First arriving firefighters found a row of townhomes with the end townhome with fire showing on the back of the structure,” Julazadeh said.

The residents of the townhomes told firefighters everyone had made it safely out of the building.

While one crew conducted a quick search, another entered the home with a hose line to battle the fire. The fire had not spread to the neighboring townhome, Julazadeh said.

The American Red Cross is helping five adults and two children who were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported, Julazadeh said.

North Charleston, Charleston, St. Andrews, and Joint Base Charleston Fire Departments responded to the call along with Charleston County EMS and Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad.

