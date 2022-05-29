SC Lottery
Officials encourage prep as hurricane season starts in SC

They are using the slogan “Know Your Zone, Prepare Your Home, Remember Your Route.”
They are using the slogan “Know Your Zone, Prepare Your Home, Remember Your Route.”(Gray Media)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed Hurricane Preparedness Week starting Sunday.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is emphasizing this year that people know their evacuation zone, how to prepare their homes to ride out a storm and what highways they need to take to evacuate.

They are using the slogan “Know Your Zone, Prepare Your Home, Remember Your Route.”

Health officials say residents should also make sure their COVID-19 boosters and vaccinations are up to date and include masks and other disease-fighting items in their hurricane kits.

Four hurricanes have directly or indirectly impacted South Carolina in the past six years.

