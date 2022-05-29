SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Suspect in custody after drive-by shooting

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Duke Street at 11:20 a.m. following reports of shots...
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Duke Street at 11:20 a.m. following reports of shots fired.(WMBF/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department says a man is in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting on Sunday.

Officers responded near the 1300 block of Duke Street at 11:20 a.m. following reports of shots fired.

Police say a man had fired shots at another man from a vehicle.

At the scene, the suspect fled; however, investigators say they were able to pursue the suspect and eventually capture him.

Police did not say if the victim suffered any injuries from the incident.

“Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident is requested to contact the Beaufort Police Department, as the incident is still under investigation,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

The Beaufort Police Department anonymous tip line is 843-322-7938.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a report of two bodies found at a West Ashley self-storage business.
Police: 2 found shot to death at West Ashley business
Johnathan X. Green, 19, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of burglary...
Police arrest 2 in attempted burglary of N. Charleston store
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect sought...
Police release images in Charleston car break-in case
Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, (left) and a juvenile who was not identified because of his age, are...
2 charged, 1 sought in deadly drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old boy
The town of Mount Pleasant is about one month into a 90-day trial period for new noise...
Nearly 40 noise complaints in Mt. Pleasant’s first month of noise ordinance monitoring

Latest News

VIDEO: Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says
VIDEO: Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says
They are using the slogan “Know Your Zone, Prepare Your Home, Remember Your Route.”
Officials encourage prep as hurricane season starts in SC
Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, (left) and a juvenile who was not identified because of his age, are...
2 charged, 1 sought in deadly drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old boy
Three people are dead and two others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
UPDATE: Victims in fatal boating accident in Wilmington River identified