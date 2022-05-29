Police: Suspect in custody after drive-by shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department says a man is in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting on Sunday.

Officers responded near the 1300 block of Duke Street at 11:20 a.m. following reports of shots fired.

Police say a man had fired shots at another man from a vehicle.

At the scene, the suspect fled; however, investigators say they were able to pursue the suspect and eventually capture him.

Police did not say if the victim suffered any injuries from the incident.

“Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident is requested to contact the Beaufort Police Department, as the incident is still under investigation,” the department stated in a Facebook post.

The Beaufort Police Department anonymous tip line is 843-322-7938.

