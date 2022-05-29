Sheriff to update case of 6-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Orangeburg County is expected to release “important updates” Sunday in the investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 6-year-old North boy dead.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell will hold a news conference at the Orangeburg County Courthouse at noon. Ravenell is expected to provide new details into the shooting death of Winston Hunter.

Winston Hunter died in a drive-by shooting at his family's home in North on May 13, investigators say. (WIS/Provided)

Hunter died at the scene of the shooting at a home on McClain Street in the Woodford community on the evening of May 13. Deputies responded to the home where a passing vehicle opened fire at about 11:35 p.m, sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said. Hunter, who was inside the home, was shot and killed.

Investigators released surveillance footage showing a vehicle they were working to identify in the shooting on May 17. Deputies said the footage was captured by security cameras entering Highway 321 in Woodford within minutes of the shooting. The video appeared to show a silver or gray two-door sedan.

Joshua Devon Pettus, 29 (OCSO)

Deputies named a person of interest in the shooting days later on May 20. They said 29-year-old Joshua Devon Pettus of Neeses was wanted for questioning in Hunter’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

