2 charged, 1 sought in deadly drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A 19-year-old man and a juvenile are facing a murder charge in the drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old Orangeburg County boy while deputies search for a third person wanted in the killing.

Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, and the juvenile, who was not identified because of his age, are both charged with murder, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Anderson was arrested in West Columbia and is being arraigned at 1 p.m. in Orangeburg County.

Ravenell said the juvenile was arrested in New York state and would be returned to South Carolina as quickly as possible.

A third person, 25-year-old Michael Lloyd, is being sought, Ravenell said.

Michael Lloyd, 25, is wanted in the drive-by shooting that killed a six-year-old boy in the Orangeburg County town of North on May 13, deputies say. (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

The shooting on May 13 claimed the life of 6-year-old Winston Hunter.

Hunter died at the scene of the shooting at a home on McClain Street in the Woodford community on the evening of May 13. Deputies responded to the home where a passing vehicle opened fire at about 11:35 p.m, sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said. Hunter, who was inside the home, was shot and killed.

Winston Hunter died in a drive-by shooting at his family's home in North on May 13, investigators say. (WIS/Provided)

Investigators released surveillance footage showing a vehicle they were working to identify in the shooting on May 17. Deputies said the footage was captured by security cameras entering Highway 321 in Woodford within minutes of the shooting. The video appeared to show a silver or gray two-door sedan.

Joshua Devon Pettus, 29 (OCSO)

Deputies named a person of interest in the shooting days later on May 20. They said 29-year-old Joshua Devon Pettus of Neeses was wanted for questioning in Hunter’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

