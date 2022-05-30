SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from 10 to 17.(ICE.gov)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Wednesday that 70 missing children were recovered following a three-week long operation in Texas.

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from 10 to 17. The children included victims of sex trafficking, physical abuse, and sexual abuse, officials said.

Majority of the children were found in west Texas, but some were found in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas as well as the state of Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Numerous agencies assisted in the operation, led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso. The agencies are providing victim services and counseling to the recovered children and their families.

ICE encourages anyone with information to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Rodney Head, a 51-year-old male, and Sandra Stenersen, a...
Coroner IDs man and woman found shot at West Ashley business
Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, (left) and a juvenile who was not identified because of his age, are...
2 charged, 1 sought in deadly drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old boy
Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.
Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash
According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries...
Van crashes into patio of West Ashley restaurant
Johnathan X. Green, 19, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of burglary...
Police arrest 2 in attempted burglary of N. Charleston store

Latest News

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths
Wreaths presented in honor of all five branches, American Legion Post 179, SAL Squadron 179,...
American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony honors fallen service members
FILE - Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL...
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
A shooting that injured six children occurred in Chattanooga, Tennessee, over the weekend.
Police: 6 wounded in Tennessee shooting were children
Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly...
Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement