American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony honors fallen service members

Wreaths presented in honor of all five branches, American Legion Post 179, SAL Squadron 179, Auxiliary Unit 179 and the American Legion Riders.(Live 5 News)
By Anna Harris
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Stars and Stripes. Flags and wreaths. Remembering and mourning.

Friends and family honored fallen service members at the American Legion Memorial Day ceremony at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in West Ashley.

Over 450 veterans are buried at this cemetery.

In the ceremony, the audience heard from veterans, sang along to some traditional American classics and recited numerous prayers in solidarity. This event would not have been possible without John Coy, American Legion Commander of District 2 and Post 179.

“It makes me come back the next year knowing the people here,” Coy said. “It’s been constant. Every year we have a lot of people here and I would give credit to also the Girl Scouts Troop 3100 because they’re the ones who come out here, also, and help us put the flags out.”

Coy says he is grateful for the West Ashley community for supporting those who have sacrificed their lives for our country every year.

Lt. J.G. Chuck Blankin, United States Navy (Ret.), describes what it’s like to attend these kinds of events.

“It’s melancholy,” Coy said. “It’s nice to see these people, but then it certainly hits a part of your heart. And it does every time.”

For the last 30 years, the American Legion has held this event and plans to keep the tradition going for years to come.

