Bellony’s cycle thwarts RiverDogs hopes of series sweep

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Right fielder Isaac Bellony went 5-5 and hit for the cycle as the Delmarva Shorebirds avoided a series sweep with a 14-6 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Delmarva 14, Charleston 6: May 29, 2022

Delmarva (R-H-E): 14-15-0 Charleston (R-H-E): 6-9-2 Win: Grady (3-3) Loss: Goss (0-2) Save: HR: Delmarva: Isaac De Leon (3, 3rd inning, 2 on base), Roberto Martinez (1, 3rd inning, 1 on base), Isaac Bellony (6, 7th inning, 0 on base)HR: Charleston: None

A crowd of 4,655 witnessed the Shorebirds collect 15 hits, the most this season in a game against RiverDogs pitching. The Riverdogs finished the homestand with a 10-2 record.

Bellony opened his night and the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. His two-run double in the third inning made it 3-0. The native of St. Croix in the Virgin Islands scratched the triple off the list at the start of the fourth inning and came in to score on a wild pitch. He walked in the sixth and then launched a solo home run to complete the cycle as the first batter in the seventh. It was the first cycle against RiverDogs (31-14) pitching since Game 3 of the 2021 championship series when Down East’s Thomas Saggese accomplished the feat.

Along with Bellony’s double in the third, Delmarva (16-29) used home runs from Isaac De Leon and Roberto Martinez to score eight runs in the frame, growing the lead to 9-0. The RiverDogs scored two runs in the third inning to get on the board.

In the fourth, the squads traded single runs before the home team closed within 10-4 on a solo home run by Bobby Semour in the fifth. The RiverDogs would never get closer, allowing three runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh. They entered the final frame trailing 14-4, but Abiezel Ramirez added a two-run double before the game went final.

Seymour and Ramirez combined to provide four of the RiverDogs nine hits with two each. Shane Sasaki extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single in the third. Seymour pushed his streak to eight games.

Starter JJ Goss was removed without recording an out in the third inning. The right-hander was dealt the loss after allowing seven runs on seven hits. Victor Munoz and Neraldo Catalina each surrendered three runs as the next two pitchers out of the bullpen.

Kamron Fields gave up one run in 1.2 innings. Kyle Whitten and Aneudy Cortorreal each worked a scoreless innings to finish the night.

Ballpark fun: Throughout the game, fans were treated to vocal performances from children as part of Kids Karaoke Night at The Joe. Between innings, students from the Charleston Academy of Musical Theater and Charleston Voices Youth Choir performed songs of their choosing while lyrics scrolled across the video board, allowing the crowd to join in. Following an off-day on Monday, the RiverDogs will travel to Kinston, North Carolina for a six-game series that will be a rematch of last year's championship set with the Down East Wood Ducks. Pitchers for the series-opener are still to be announced.

