CARTA expects ridership to rise for the Memorial Day holiday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s the unofficial start of summer, and beaches in the Lowcountry are getting busy.

Through a partnership with the Charleston Regional Transportation Authority or CARTA, the city of Isle of Palms, and Mount Pleasant, the community got a chance to ride their free shuttle to the beach for the second year in a row.

This weekend 32 passengers rode the shuttle. According to CARTA, last Memorial weekend ridership was at 40 by Sunday. By Monday, ridership jumped to 95 people. This year they are expecting a similar outcome.

Parking at the beach can be a hassle. CARTA and their partners relaunched the beach reach shuttle to allow people the opportunity to park and ride for free. Riders will park at the Mount Pleasant Town Center without the worry of getting towed or a ticket.

The shuttle will take off to the beach every hour starting on Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. and the last shuttle heading from the beach will leave at 5:30 p.m.

Ridership last year didn’t start off the strongest. This season, Mike Seekings, a chairman with CARTA, says with more exposure he believes it will be a bigger success.

Seekings says they want people to enjoy the beach while also being mindful of those around them.

“Please don’t bring enormous things like surfboards and that, but if you can keep it close to your person on your lap you can certainly bring it,” Seekings said.

CARTA and their partners say their goal is to give all members of the community free access to the beach. While gas prices are on the rise, they say this should take off some pressure allowing people and families to enjoy the beach.

For now, the service is to Isle of Palms but in the future, they are looking to access other beaches in the county.

Click here for shuttle schedules.

