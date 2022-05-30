SC Lottery
Coastal Carolina Earns No. 3 Seed in NCAA Greenville Regional

Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Carolina baseball(WMBF)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Coastal Carolina baseball received the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Greenville Regional, it was announced on Monday afternoon jointly by the NCAA and ESPN.

Coastal will be playing in its 18th NCAA Regional overall. The Chanticleers will join East Carolina, Virginia, and Coppin State in the Greenville Regional which will take place June 3-6 (an “if necessary” game is scheduled for June 6 at Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium).

The Chanticleers went 36-18-1 overall on the season and 21-8-1 in Sun Belt Conference play while playing the 46th-best strength of schedule in all of NCAA Division I Baseball.

CCU went 15-10 in non-conference play against the No. 2 ranked non-conference schedule in all of NCAA DI. The Chants also went 14-10 in true road games, 6-6 versus nationally-ranked top-30 teams, and a combined 22-16 versus quadrant 1 and 2 teams which aided the Chanticleers in posting a 30 RPI.

