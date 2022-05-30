Daily shower and storm chance continues this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A typical late spring/summertime afternoon is expected with a mix of sun and clouds and isolated showers and storms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s inland, low 80s at the beaches. More of that is on the way as we head into the short work and school week. Highs will climb from the upper 80s on Tuesday to the 90s for the rest of the week. A cold front will bring a better rain chance on Friday with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Behind the front, temperatures will drop back into the 80s for the upcoming weekend.

WATCHING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Agatha in the eastern Pacific is expected to make landfall in Mexico later today. A weakened Agatha is expected to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico or western Caribbean later this week. There is a medium chance for development over the next 5 days! Hurricane Season starts Wednesday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 70.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 72.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 74.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 72.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 70.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 70.

