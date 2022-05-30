Deputies investigate shooting at McClellanville gas station

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting at a McClellanville gas station.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they responded around 9:45 p.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire outside of the Circle K on Highway 17.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says witnesses said people were shooting at each other in the parking lot.

Knapp says one man was located and questioned at the location.

Another man showed up at an area hospital later with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Knapp said.

Knapp says detectives are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and if more people were involved. No arrests have been made.

