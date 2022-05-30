SC Lottery
Deputies investigate social media threat warning of violence on Hunting Island

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies said Monday they are aware of the threat of violence to occur on Memorial Day at Hunting Island State Park Beach that is circulating on social media.

Deputies did not release specific details about the posting, saying investigators are looking into it and have not been able to substantiate the threat.

“Deputies have been, and will continue to be, on Hunting Island Beach patrolling,” a release from the sheriff’s office states. “There does not appear to be any threat to public safety.”

Anyone with information on the threat is urged to 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

