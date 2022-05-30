SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement

Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly...
Previous court documents allege the bar served a driver too much alcohol prior to a deadly hit-and-run.(Live 5 News)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A Folly Beach bar is in the middle of million-dollar settlement with a widow after an alleged drunk driver the pub served hit her husband.

He died from those injuries just weeks after the crash.

According to a Petition for Settlement Approval filed in Charleston County Courts on May 26, 2022, Surf Bar Folly Beach served that driver, and now both could pay some hefty fines.

Court documents show Alice Smith and her husband James were walking along East Ashley Avenue on Folly Beach on July 2, 2021. The driver, Hannah Flanagan, was charged the next day with reckless driving and hit and run. James Smith died from his injuries sustained in that accident on July 20,2021.

In court documents filed last year, Flanagan is alleged to have been served too much by Surf Bar and was drunk at the time of the incident, leading to Smith’s death. However, according to those same documents, because she fled the scene, no sobriety test could be taken nor DUI charges filed.

Between the bar and Flanagan’s insurance, Alice Smith and her two children are settling for $1.25 million.

Flanagan’s charges are still active, and she’s currently out on bond.

Live 5 has reached out to Surf Bar for comment, but according to Google and their phone number, they’re permanently closed.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Rodney Head, a 51-year-old male, and Sandra Stenersen, a...
Coroner IDs man and woman found shot at West Ashley business
Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, (left) and a juvenile who was not identified because of his age, are...
2 charged, 1 sought in deadly drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old boy
Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.
Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash
According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries...
Van crashes into patio of West Ashley restaurant
Johnathan X. Green, 19, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of burglary...
Police arrest 2 in attempted burglary of N. Charleston store

Latest News

Wreaths presented in honor of all five branches, American Legion Post 179, SAL Squadron 179,...
American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony honors fallen service members
Through a partnership with the Charleston Regional Transportation Authority or CARTA, the city...
CARTA expects ridership to rise for the Memorial Day holiday
Charleston was home to the first celebration of Memorial Day, which took place in Hampton Park...
Memorial Day first celebrated at Charleston’s Hampton Park
VIDEO: Memorial Day first celebrated at Charleston’s Hampton Park
VIDEO: Memorial Day first celebrated at Charleston’s Hampton Park