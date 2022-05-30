Folly Beach bar named in $1.25 million death settlement

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A Folly Beach bar is in the middle of million-dollar settlement with a widow after an alleged drunk driver the pub served hit her husband.

He died from those injuries just weeks after the crash.

According to a Petition for Settlement Approval filed in Charleston County Courts on May 26, 2022, Surf Bar Folly Beach served that driver, and now both could pay some hefty fines.

Court documents show Alice Smith and her husband James were walking along East Ashley Avenue on Folly Beach on July 2, 2021. The driver, Hannah Flanagan, was charged the next day with reckless driving and hit and run. James Smith died from his injuries sustained in that accident on July 20,2021.

In court documents filed last year, Flanagan is alleged to have been served too much by Surf Bar and was drunk at the time of the incident, leading to Smith’s death. However, according to those same documents, because she fled the scene, no sobriety test could be taken nor DUI charges filed.

Between the bar and Flanagan’s insurance, Alice Smith and her two children are settling for $1.25 million.

Flanagan’s charges are still active, and she’s currently out on bond.

Live 5 has reached out to Surf Bar for comment, but according to Google and their phone number, they’re permanently closed.

