SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Give a life-saving gift on World Blood Donor Day

Give the gift of life on World Blood Donor Day June 14, 2022.
Give the gift of life on World Blood Donor Day June 14, 2022.(Source: The Blood Connection)
By Amanda Curry
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The current blood supply is running low and donors are urgently needed to prevent a local shortage. On June 14th, Live 5, Holy City Med and The Blood Connection are teaming up for a World Blood Donor Day drive. Everyone who gives will receive a $10 egift card and a free World Blood Donor Day water bottle.

DATE: Tuesday, June 14th

HOURS: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SIGN UP: //thebloodconnection.org/live5

LOCATION: Holy City Med Urgent and Primary Care clinics

2039 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

5479 N. Rhett, N. Charleston

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diamond Greene, 23, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and obstructing justice,...
2 face charges after man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
Investigators say two brothers face charges in connection with possessing a statue stolen from...
Brothers arrested in connection with theft, destruction of Boy Scout statue
The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Friday night, but the crash scene was not...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly Ridgeville crash
Authorities have released the 911 calls from the day five children were found unresponsive in a...
911 calls released after 5 children found unresponsive in car in North Charleston
The Charleston Police Department say two people were transported to the hospital after a...
Propane tank explodes on James Island injuring two people