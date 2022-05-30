Give a life-saving gift on World Blood Donor Day
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The current blood supply is running low and donors are urgently needed to prevent a local shortage. On June 14th, Live 5, Holy City Med and The Blood Connection are teaming up for a World Blood Donor Day drive. Everyone who gives will receive a $10 egift card and a free World Blood Donor Day water bottle.
DATE: Tuesday, June 14th
HOURS: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SIGN UP: //thebloodconnection.org/live5
LOCATION: Holy City Med Urgent and Primary Care clinics
2039 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
5479 N. Rhett, N. Charleston
