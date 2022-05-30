SC Lottery
Hit or miss rain possible on this Memorial Day!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A typical late spring/summertime day is expected for our Memorial Day with a mix of sun and clouds and isolated showers and storms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s inland, low 80s at the beaches. More of that is on the way as we head into the short work and school week. Highs will climb from the upper 80s on Tuesday to the 90s for the rest of the work week. A cold front will bring a better rain chance on Friday with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Behind the front, temperatures will drop back into the 80s for the upcoming weekend.

WATCHING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Agatha in the eastern Pacific is expected to make landfall in Mexico later today. A weakened Agatha is expected to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico or western Caribbean later this week. There is a medium chance for development over the next 5 days! Hurricane Season starts Wednesday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86.

