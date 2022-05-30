SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Officers remove alligator from beach in North Myrtle Beach

A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.(Source: North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Some beachgoers in North Myrtle Beach had an interesting day at the beach.

A freshwater alligator made its way to the shoreline and in a tide pool on the beach on Sunday.

Pictures and videos sent to WMBF News show a crowd was gathered around the alligator.

A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.(Source: Kevin Massey)

North Myrtle Beach Animal Control, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue relocated the gator to another area and was unharmed in the process.

The North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue reminded people that if you see an animal out of its natural habitat, you should give it plenty of space because it may be confused or scared.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Rodney Head, a 51-year-old male, and Sandra Stenersen, a...
Coroner IDs man and woman found shot at West Ashley business
Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, (left) and a juvenile who was not identified because of his age, are...
2 charged, 1 sought in deadly drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old boy
Johnathan X. Green, 19, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of burglary...
Police arrest 2 in attempted burglary of N. Charleston store
Police are investigating a report of two bodies found at a West Ashley self-storage business.
Police: 2 found shot to death at West Ashley business
Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.
Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash

Latest News

Conway police respond to incident near Coastal Carolina University
‘I don’t really feel safe anymore:’ Conway police investigating homicide near CCU
Three people are dead and two others are missing after a boating accident in the Wilmington...
Victims in fatal boating collision in Wilmington River identified
Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting at a McClellanville gas station.
Deputies investigate shooting at McClellanville gas station
Through a partnership with the Charleston Regional Transportation Authority or CARTA, the city...
CARTA expects ridership to rise for the Memorial Day holiday