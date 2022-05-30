Report: 18-year-old, 3 juveniles injured after golf cart crash

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says two people were taken to the hospital and two others suffered minor injuries following a late-night golf cart crash.

Police responded to Manassas Drive in the Carolina Bay area just after midnight on Sunday.

An incident report states an 18-year-old passenger told officers that they were drinking and heading to his friend’s house.

When police first arrived they saw crews with the Charleston Fire Department lifting a golf cart off of a driver. Investigators say the golf cart hit a Cadillac parked on the street when the driver lost control of the cart.

Emergency medical services (EMS) arrived on the scene and took the driver to the emergency room.

Officers then spoke with the other three passengers who had suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The 18-year-old reportedly told investigators that he had about five ‘Truly’ alcoholic beverages and that all the drinks that fell on the street belonged to everyone on the golf cart.

The golf cart was coming down from Sage Way when the driver swerved in the golf cart and lost control, which led the cart to hit the Cadillac and flip over, according to the passenger.

The 18-year-old had moderate injuries to his right hand, and small abrasions to his legs and was taken by EMS to the Medical University of South Carolina.

He was also issued a citation and advised of his court date. The incident report did not state what the 18-year-old was issued a citation for.

The side and roof of the golf cart were severely damaged. The Cadillac sustained minor but functional damage to the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.