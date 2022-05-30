SC Lottery
Van crashes into patio of West Ashley restaurant

According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries to responding authorities.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a van crashed into the outdoor patio area of a West Ashley restaurant late Sunday night.

It happened at Senior Tequila on 1836 Ashley River Road just before 10 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle did not strike anyone and the driver did not report injuries to responding authorities.

A report states that officers are still investigating the contributing factors, but they have determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

